Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Increases By 28.1%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $236.69 million, a PE ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.26. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.29.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $36,867.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,402.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $36,867.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,402.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,187,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 1,472,061 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,072,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 680,117 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,253,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 633,124 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 418,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,136,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 400,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

