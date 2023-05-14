Short Interest in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Increases By 29.5%

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovid by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66,582 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovid by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovid alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTV. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Innovid Trading Down 1.0 %

CTV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 364,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,608. Innovid has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovid will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innovid

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.