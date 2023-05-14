Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Drops By 15.4%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $38.77 on Friday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 307.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

