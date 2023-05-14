Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Drops By 15.4%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $38.77 on Friday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
