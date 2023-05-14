Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Rises By 36.9%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,081 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IIM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 102,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,777. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.