Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Rises By 17.4%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,300 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 689,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCZ stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.