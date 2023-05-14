Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Expands By 41.2%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of JUGRF remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.16.
About Juggernaut Exploration
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juggernaut Exploration (JUGRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.