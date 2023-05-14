Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Expands By 41.2%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of JUGRF remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

