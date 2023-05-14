Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Expands By 38.1%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Kingspan Group Trading Up 1.4 %

KGSPY stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1671 per share. This is a positive change from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($76.92) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

