Short Interest in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Rises By 41.1%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the April 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LianBio Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of LIAN opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.69. LianBio has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that LianBio will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LianBio

About LianBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIAN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LianBio by 1,695.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

