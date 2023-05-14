Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Decreases By 16.8%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Mesabi Trust stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,680. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesabi Trust engages in the business of collecting income, paying expenses and liabilities, distributing net income to the holders of Trust certificates after the payment of, or provision for, such expenses and liabilities, and protecting and conserving the assets held. The firm is also involved in iron ore mining activities.

