Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Drops By 43.2%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 775,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 307,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 309,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

CXE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,449. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

