Short Interest in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Decreases By 12.8%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Microbot Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 117,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,929. The company has a market cap of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.14. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.