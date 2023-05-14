Short Interest in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Decreases By 12.8%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Microbot Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 117,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,929. The company has a market cap of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.14. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.
Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.
