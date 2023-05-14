Short Interest in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Grows By 29.7%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the April 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.13. 1,304,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.33. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

