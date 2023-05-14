Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Drops By 18.0%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113.5 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $37.13.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SWDAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.