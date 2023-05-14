Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Drops By 18.0%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113.5 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $37.13.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

