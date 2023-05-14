Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Grows By 21.4%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWSDF traded down $42.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $592.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.57. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $408.91 and a 12 month high of $646.00.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

