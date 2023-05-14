Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Grows By 21.4%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SWSDF traded down $42.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $592.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.57. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $408.91 and a 12 month high of $646.00.
About Swiss Life
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Life (SWSDF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.