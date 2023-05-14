Short Interest in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Decreases By 21.1%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 543,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCRR remained flat at $1.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.88.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.76). On average, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on TCRR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.68 price objective (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
