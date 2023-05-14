Short Interest in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Decreases By 21.1%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 543,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCRR remained flat at $1.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.76). On average, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TCR2 Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 18,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $34,249.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,944,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 57,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $111,292.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,227.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 18,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $34,249.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,944,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 249,183 shares of company stock valued at $479,051 over the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TCRR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.68 price objective (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Stories

