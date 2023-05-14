Short Interest in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expands By 29.7%

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 676,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the April 15th total of 521,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.88. 79,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,131. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 702,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 58,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
Featured Articles
