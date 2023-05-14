Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Grows By 28.9%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. 255,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,821. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 380.68%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $131,563.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,885,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,442,837.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,780. 42.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.