Short Interest in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Rises By 14.5%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $170.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.57.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

