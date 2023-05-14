Short Interest in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Decreases By 17.2%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

VSCO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,518. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

