Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.87

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.87 and traded as high as C$11.97. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 761,152 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$857.77 million, a P/E ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.36.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$185.87 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.245554 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 626.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Featured Articles

