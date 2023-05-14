Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative net margin of 1,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 110.34%.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SASI opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.31. Sigma Additive Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Sigma Additive Solutions

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sigma Additive Solutions from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.

