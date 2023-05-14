Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Short Interest Up 25.7% in April

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 55.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 238,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth $133,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth $4,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.42. 411,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,943. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGML. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

