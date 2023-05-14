SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.40.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $148.63 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day moving average of $133.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

