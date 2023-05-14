Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 613,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group lowered Siyata Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Siyata Mobile Trading Up 12.1 %
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siyata Mobile (SYTA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.