Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 613,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Siyata Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Siyata Mobile Trading Up 12.1 %

About Siyata Mobile

Shares of NASDAQ SYTA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.59.

(Get Rating)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

See Also

