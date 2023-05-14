SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 230,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $798.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.43. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

