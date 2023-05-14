Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Update

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,375,000 after buying an additional 881,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 519.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 693,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth approximately $10,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth approximately $13,071,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,706,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.24) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.6 %

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

NYSE:SNN opened at $31.63 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

