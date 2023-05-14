Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.03. 168,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $552.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.19.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 281.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.
