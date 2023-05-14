SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNCAF. Raymond James upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC cut shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNCAF opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $27.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.