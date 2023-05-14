Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up 2.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,862. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

