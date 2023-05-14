Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Update

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,815,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 1,516,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,513.2 days.

Sosei Group Price Performance

Shares of SOLTF stock remained flat at $21.28 during trading hours on Friday. Sosei Group has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52.

About Sosei Group

Sosei Group Corp. engages in the discovery, design, and development of medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company engages in the research, development and sales of medicines; management of regenerative medical funds; investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicines; overseas development by licensing; promotions of commercialization; structural analysis of GPCR; initial lead compound creation; candidate search by proprietary StaR (Stabilised Receptor) technology; as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery and screening and promotions of antibody drug research and development.

