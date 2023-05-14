Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0258 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $542.05 million and $64.33 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018620 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,919.99 or 0.99986796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002428 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02501384 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.