Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 279 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,908. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

SO opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

