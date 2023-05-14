Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

