Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $173.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.25 and a 52-week high of $176.29.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,646 shares of company stock valued at $32,294,398. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

