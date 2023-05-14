Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,088,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

