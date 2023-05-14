Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.22. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 40,381 shares changing hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$78.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Spanish Mountain Gold

In related news, Director Lembit Janes acquired 443,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$93,135.00. 26.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.