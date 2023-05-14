SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.