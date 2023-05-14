Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the April 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 82,885 shares of company stock worth $65,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 127,252 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 253,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPPI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,563. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $266.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

