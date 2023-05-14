Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,041 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises approximately 2.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,450,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,784,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Splunk stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

