Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Squarespace Trading Up 0.0 %

Squarespace stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,035. 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

