Status Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Status has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $93.68 million and approximately $681,928.08 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02431116 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $655,644.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

