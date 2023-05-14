Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Steppe Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steppe Gold (STPGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.