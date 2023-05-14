Stifel Nicolaus Increases Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $40.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Mplx Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. Mplx has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mplx by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 617.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

