Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $71.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,823,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,823,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

