Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $77.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.13.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

