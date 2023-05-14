Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $50.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Shares of SILK stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,541,377.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $849,825.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,676,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at $12,541,377.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,612. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

