Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of STLFF stock remained flat at $1.91 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

