StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

NYSE:IBA opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

