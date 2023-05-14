StockNews.com Downgrades Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.45.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.