StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.23 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.81.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

